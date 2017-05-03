Texas Peace Summit to happen Sunday in Tyler
Texas Peace Summit speakers are pictured clockwise, from top left: Dr. Robert Sterken, associate professor of political science at The University of Texas at Tyler; Soumaya Khalifa , founder and executive director of the Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta; Dr. David Scott, assistant professor of criminal justice at UT Tyler; and the Rev. Jerome Milton, pastor of Greater New Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
