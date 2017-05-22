Supreme Court Ruling Should Spell the End of Apple's Patent Troll Battles in East Texas

The Supreme Court of the United States today decided that U.S. companies may only face patent infringement lawsuits in the jurisdiction in which they are incorporated, which in Apple's case would be California. The decision is significant for Apple, as the iPhone maker faces several patent infringement lawsuits in a single district court in Eastern Texas that is considered friendly to patent holding entities , or so-called " patent trolls ."

