South Tyler Rotarian Danny Carpenter honored with Rotary International's Service Above Self award
Danny Carpenter, a member of the South Tyler Rotary, speaks after receiving Rotary International's Service Above Self award Monday May 15, 2017. This award recognizes Rotarians who demonstrate Rotary's motto, "Service Above Self," by volunteering their time and talents to help others.
