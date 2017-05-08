Some students trade homework for farm work at Camp Tyler
Recently the Tyler Independent School District's gifted and talented program - TARGET Academy - helped revive a farm-to-table experience at Camp Tyler that had gone dormant for nearly a decade. The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports teacher Emily Keane created a school garden for her students when she taught fifth grade and did not want it to wither when she transferred to third grade this past summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Michelle Turner W...
|35
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 5
|scorpion
|275
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|6
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|2
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|POEMSBYSANDY
|15
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|Spyguy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC