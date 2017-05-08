Some students trade homework for farm...

Some students trade homework for farm work at Camp Tyler

12 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Recently the Tyler Independent School District's gifted and talented program - TARGET Academy - helped revive a farm-to-table experience at Camp Tyler that had gone dormant for nearly a decade. The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports teacher Emily Keane created a school garden for her students when she taught fifth grade and did not want it to wither when she transferred to third grade this past summer.

Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

