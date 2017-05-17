Smith County Precinct One Constable pleads guilty to fewer tax violations
A long-time Smith County Precinct One Constable has pleaded guilty to federal criminal tax violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Henry Phillip Jackson, 65, of Tyler, Texas pleaded guilty to four counts of willful failure to file federal income tax returns today before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.
