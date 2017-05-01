Smith County Officials make cake deliveries at two Tyler schools

Ramey Elementary: Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Thomas B. Ramey Elementary School Principal Tremayna Thomas, County Administrator Leonardo Brown and Pre-Trial Services Director Gary Pinkerton, pose for a picture with the cake delivered to the school in honor of Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Smith County officials delivered cakes to teachers at two Tyler schools on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, for Teacher Appreciation Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.