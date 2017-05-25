Smith County grand jury issues 42 indictments to 29 defendants
The grand jury indicted 29 defendants on 42 charges, including two men and a woman on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identification material, forgery, tampering with governmental records and credit card or debit card abuse. Shelly Thomas, 38, of Tyler was arrested on April 3 on the charges of forgery with a financial instrument, tampering with a government records with the intent to defraud or harm and four counts of credit card or debit card abuse.
