Sheriff: Chiefs top draft pick Mahomes unharmed in robbery
The Smith County, Texas, Sheriff's Office says Mahomes and three other victims were stepping from a vehicle on a driveway outside Tyler on Friday night when a suspect approached and gestured he had a handgun in his waistband. Investigators say the man took property from the victims and sped away.
