Sheriff: Chiefs top draft pick Mahome...

Sheriff: Chiefs top draft pick Mahomes unharmed in robbery

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The Smith County, Texas, Sheriff's Office says Mahomes and three other victims were stepping from a vehicle on a driveway outside Tyler on Friday night when a suspect approached and gestured he had a handgun in his waistband. Investigators say the man took property from the victims and sped away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Sat tspowell 16
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) May 11 Jenny 5
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) May 11 Tonymaxwell 278
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) May 9 ha ha 19
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) May 9 ha ha 36
Tyler is a dump (Sep '12) May 9 ha ha 25
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC