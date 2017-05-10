Severe weather possible in East Texas...

Severe weather possible in East Texas Thursday evening

16 hrs ago

Severe weather that could bring hail and gusty winds to Tyler and other parts of East Texas is expected to sweep through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. "It looks like the severe weather will move in just ahead of a cold front sometime Thursday evening probably between 5 and midnight," Davyon Hill, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Smith County was issued at May 11 at 2:40PM CDT

