Severe weather possible in East Texas Thursday evening
Severe weather that could bring hail and gusty winds to Tyler and other parts of East Texas is expected to sweep through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. "It looks like the severe weather will move in just ahead of a cold front sometime Thursday evening probably between 5 and midnight," Davyon Hill, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said.
