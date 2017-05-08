Salvation Army unveils refurbished dorm rooms after fundraising campaign
A plaque posted on the wall shows who donated the funds for the new furniture in a room at The Salvation Army Center of Hope Shelter in Tyler. All 45 dorm rooms in the shelter received new furniture with support from an almost yearlong fundraising campaign.
