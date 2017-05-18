Report: Mike Huckabee to buy Tyler ra...

Report: Mike Huckabee to buy Tyler radio stations

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is reportedly buying four radio stations in the Tyler market - the radio group once owned by the Waller family. That includes The Breeze, 95.3/102.3, which abruptly shut down last August after the death of William Dudley Waller.

