Power Couple: Matthews and Mahomes II now both professional athletes
They aren't near the level of music icons Jay Z and Beyonce, who have a combined net worth of nearly $1 billion, but Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are no doubt the power couple of East Texas. A few weeks ago Mahomes was drafted number 10 overall by the Chiefs and Monday, Matthews signed to play professional soccer in Iceland.
