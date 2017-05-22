Police: Tyler man impersonated police officer, confronted driver
A Tyler man arrested for impersonating a peace officer was driving a white Chevy Tahoe with red and blue lights and a police siren when he allegedly confronted a driver on Old Bullard Road, according to an arrest warrant. John David Harwood, 25, of Tyler was arrested May 17 by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Smith County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of impersonating a public servant.
