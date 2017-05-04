Police identify couple found dead in Tyler home
According to Tyler PD, the woman was identified as Anna Marie Lee, 65, and the man was identified as Stephen Wayne Lee, 64. Around 8:20 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1200 block of Wimbledon Drive on a welfare concern.
