Phase 1 complete for downtown park, donations sought for next phase
People work to install a gate made by Jan and Craig Blackmon, where the city hopes to make a small park next to the Innovation Pipeline and the Cotton Belt Depot Museum in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, May 4, 2017. The project was made possible by the Cotton Belt Historical Society Incorporated, City of Tyler, Keep Tyler Beautiful and Heart of Tyler.
