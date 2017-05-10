Pets Fur People Pet of the Week - Donna
Meet Donna - a 1 year old female terrier mix that is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Donna is a big girl - she weighs about 60 pounds but thinks she is a lap dog.
