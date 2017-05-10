Pets Fur People Pet of the Week - Donna

Pets Fur People Pet of the Week - Donna

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Meet Donna - a 1 year old female terrier mix that is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Donna is a big girl - she weighs about 60 pounds but thinks she is a lap dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... Fri Dee kirkpatrick 1
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) Thu Jenny 5
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Thu Tonymaxwell 278
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) May 9 ha ha 19
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) May 9 ha ha 36
Tyler is a dump (Sep '12) May 9 ha ha 25
veterans May 9 disrespected 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,980,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC