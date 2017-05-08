Person identified in fatal wreck on Highway 31 in Henderson County

On Tuesday at 8 a.m., DPS Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on State Highway 31, one mile east of the city of Murchison in Henderson County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 1991 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up driven by 35-year-old Joseph King of Tyler, was traveling westbound on Highway 31. King failed to control his speed and rear ended a 1999 Dodge Ram pick-up that was also traveling west.

