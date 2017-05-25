New tornado relief agency in East Texas
There is a new agency in East Texas that will provide long-term care to those who have been affected by tornadoes. According to Kathy Shieldes Harry, the Catholic Charities Diocese of Tyler will be offering recovery assistance to the many tornado victims, especially to those in the Canton, Emory, and Fruitvale areas.
