Music, crafts featured at second annu...

Music, crafts featured at second annual Tyler Celtic Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The second annual Tyler Celtic Festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Goodman LeGrand Museum, located at 624 N. Broadway Ave. This family-friendly event is free to attend and will feature many live performances of traditional Irish and Scottish music, storytelling and presentations of history and lore. There will also be live battle demonstrations and an interactive mystery game throughout the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Ray Tue Olivia 2
For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16) Tue NotBitter 6
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) May 13 tspowell 16
News Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ... May 12 Dee kirkpatrick 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) May 11 Tonymaxwell 278
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) May 9 ha ha 19
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) May 9 ha ha 36
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC