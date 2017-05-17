Music, crafts featured at second annual Tyler Celtic Festival
The second annual Tyler Celtic Festival is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Goodman LeGrand Museum, located at 624 N. Broadway Ave. This family-friendly event is free to attend and will feature many live performances of traditional Irish and Scottish music, storytelling and presentations of history and lore. There will also be live battle demonstrations and an interactive mystery game throughout the day.
