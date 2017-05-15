Man wanted for murder in Colorado arrested in Tyler
Joshua Scott Binns, 33, of Tyler, was arrested May 12 by Tyler Police Department officers. Binns was booked into the Smith County Jail on a murder warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 11
|Jenny
|5
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|25
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC