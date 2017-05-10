Man accused of robbing Tyler gas stat...

Man accused of robbing Tyler gas stations at gunpoint has been indicted

Vincent Earl Bowie, Jr., 21, of Tyler is facing charges that include: aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and attempted aggravated robbery. Around 12:30 a.m. on March 23, Bowie reportedly walked into a convenience store in Lone Star and demanded money after displaying a handgun.

