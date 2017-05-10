Man accused of robbing Tyler gas stations at gunpoint has been indicted
Vincent Earl Bowie, Jr., 21, of Tyler is facing charges that include: aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and attempted aggravated robbery. Around 12:30 a.m. on March 23, Bowie reportedly walked into a convenience store in Lone Star and demanded money after displaying a handgun.
