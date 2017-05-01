Lost and Found: Where Canton families can search for their lost pets...
If you have lost or found an animal in the Canton area, you can come to the Valero gas station parking lot at the corner of Spur 243 and Highway 19. Nicholas Pet Haven of Tyler will be there for the next few days, trying to reunite as many animals as possible with their owners. Th haven says at the very least they'd like to give them a temporary home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|19 hr
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|u dont wanna know me
|6
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|u dont wanna know me
|34
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|20 hr
|u dont wanna know me
|2
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Sat
|POEMSBYSANDY
|15
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|Spyguy
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 24
|cwarren
|29
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC