Lost and Found: Where Canton families can search for their lost pets...

If you have lost or found an animal in the Canton area, you can come to the Valero gas station parking lot at the corner of Spur 243 and Highway 19. Nicholas Pet Haven of Tyler will be there for the next few days, trying to reunite as many animals as possible with their owners. Th haven says at the very least they'd like to give them a temporary home.

