Justice Department moves forward in its case against ETMC, Paramedics Plus
The U.S. Department of Justice continues to build its case against East Texas Medical Center and its ambulance division, Paramedics Plus, in what they say is a $20 million kickback scheme to ensure Paramedics Plus retained lucrative contracts. Most recently, Justice Department attorneys filed a list of people they expect to depose in coming months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|9 hr
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|Fri
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Jenny
|5
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|25
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC