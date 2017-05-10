Justice Department moves forward in i...

Justice Department moves forward in its case against ETMC, Paramedics Plus

The U.S. Department of Justice continues to build its case against East Texas Medical Center and its ambulance division, Paramedics Plus, in what they say is a $20 million kickback scheme to ensure Paramedics Plus retained lucrative contracts. Most recently, Justice Department attorneys filed a list of people they expect to depose in coming months.

