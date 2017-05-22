Is Tyler's water safe to drink? City weighs in amid boil water notice

It's been three days since an East Texas City was placed under a boil water notice and City of Tyler officials are addressing concerns about the water quality. Since Friday, customers in Tyler bounded by 'Claude street' to the north, 'West Houston Street' to the south, 'Vine Avenue to the East' and 'South Peach Avenue' to the West have been instructed to boil their water before drinking, bathing, or cooking with it.

