Innovation Pipeline to start accepting memberships Monday
The Pipeline, 217 East Oakwood St. across from the Cotton Belt Depot, is both a place and a network that brings together those doing tremendous work in Tyler to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and community involvement, according to a news release from the city. The brick and mortar location is across the street from the Cottonbelt Depot The facility opened Saturday with an open house.
