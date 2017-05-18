Indictment: ETX suspect in Colorado murder allegedly shot victim, stole drugs
Joshua Scott Binns, 33, of Tyler, was arrested May 12 by Tyler Police Department officers. He is suspected of the November 2016 murder of Charles Polzin, who was fatally shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|Tue
|Olivia
|2
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC