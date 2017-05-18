'Imagine the Possibilities' tour coming to downtown Tyler

In connection with Historic Preservation Month, the Tyler Main Street Department and Historic Preservation Program will host an "Imagine the Possibilities Tour" in downtown Tyler to correspond with the recent, statewide launch of DowntownTX.org. On May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., those curious about downtown spaces for business or living in the heart of the City will be able to learn more about both.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.