Group hosts first-ever Texas Peace Su...

Group hosts first-ever Texas Peace Summit in Tyler

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Rev. Jerome Milton, pastor at Greater Hills Missionary Baptist Church, speaks during the Texas Peace Summit on Sunday at First Christian Church in Tyler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) May 6 Michelle Turner W... 35
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) May 5 scorpion 275
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 3
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 6
Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ... Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 2
Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13) Apr 29 POEMSBYSANDY 15
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Apr 26 Spyguy 18
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC