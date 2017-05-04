Former Tyler resident convicted of capital murder
Former Tyler resident Erbie Lee Bowser, a Dallas-area veteran, has been convicted of capital murder in the 2013 shooting deaths of four women including his girlfriend and his estranged wife. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the 48-year-old Bowser, who was convicted Friday in Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|8 hr
|scorpion
|275
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|6
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|34
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|2
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|POEMSBYSANDY
|15
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|Spyguy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC