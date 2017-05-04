Former Tyler man, ex-Mavericks ManiAAC convicted of capital murder in deaths of 4 women

A former Tyler man who was arrested in 2013 in connection with the fatal shootings of four women in Dallas has been convicted of capital murder, and could face the death penalty. Erbie Lee Bowser, 48, was convicted in Dallas on Friday, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for his killing of his girlfriend Toya Smith, 43, her daughter Tasmia Allen, 17, Zina Teal-Bowser , and her teenage daughter Neima Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.