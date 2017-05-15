Father and son among Tyler GED graduates
Levi Fuentes smiles as he receives his diploma during a GED graduation ceremony at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Sixty-eight adult students walked the stage, with around 150 students total completing the program this year through Literacy Council of Tyler.
