Farmers Markets at Both Tyler Wic Cli...

Farmers Markets at Both Tyler Wic Clinics Starting this Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: East Texas Review

Beginning Thursday, May 11th, NET Health is operating the Farmers Market & Block Party at both of our Tyler NET Health WIC locations - 815 North Broadway and 225 East Amherst. Each event will be held every Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., through the last Thursday in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) 57 min Tonymaxwell 278
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Tue ha ha 19
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Tue ha ha 36
Tyler is a dump (Sep '12) Tue ha ha 25
veterans Tue disrespected 1
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 3
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 6
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC