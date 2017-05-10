Farmers Markets at Both Tyler Wic Clinics Starting this Thursday
Beginning Thursday, May 11th, NET Health is operating the Farmers Market & Block Party at both of our Tyler NET Health WIC locations - 815 North Broadway and 225 East Amherst. Each event will be held every Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., through the last Thursday in July.
