Experts discuss causes, solutions to human trafficking in East Texas
"I just grew up really, really fast," the 26-year-old Eustace resident said. She got into drugs and hanging out at places she shouldn't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Tue
|ha ha
|277
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Tue
|ha ha
|36
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|Tue
|ha ha
|25
|veterans
|Tue
|disrespected
|1
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC