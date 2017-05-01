Ex-employee charged with robbing pizza restaurant pleads guilty
The man charged in a Tyler pizza restaurant robbery, where he was formerly employed at, pleads guilty to aggravated assault charges. Freddie Lee Criss, of Dallas, pleaded guilty today in 241st District Court to 5 counts of Aggravated Robbery, and 1 count of Evading arrest.
