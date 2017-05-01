Ex-employee charged with robbing pizz...

Ex-employee charged with robbing pizza restaurant pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

The man charged in a Tyler pizza restaurant robbery, where he was formerly employed at, pleads guilty to aggravated assault charges. Freddie Lee Criss, of Dallas, pleaded guilty today in 241st District Court to 5 counts of Aggravated Robbery, and 1 count of Evading arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Sun u dont wanna know me 3
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Sun u dont wanna know me 6
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Sun u dont wanna know me 34
Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ... Sun u dont wanna know me 2
Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13) Apr 29 POEMSBYSANDY 15
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Apr 26 Spyguy 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Apr 24 cwarren 29
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at May 01 at 10:48AM CDT

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,717,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC