Editorial: Uniform, state-wide rules for ride-booking apps make sense
We commend the Texas Legislature for its passage of ride-booking reform - new, uniform rules for apps like Uber and Lyft that apply everywhere in the state. This is good for Texans, it's good for business, and it's good for the drivers who can now supplement their income at times most convenient for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
