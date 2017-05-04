Editorial: Lawmakers missed their chance to reform, preserve the Hazlewood Act for veterans

Texas lawmakers mean well, but their failure to reform the Hazlewood Act - which allows veterans to attend public colleges and universities tuition-free - is causing undue hardship for those schools, and may well have doomed the program itself. "The Texas House Higher Education Committee on Wednesday opted to send forward a bill that would only make minor tweaks to a program that offers free tuition to veterans or one of their kids," the Texas Tribune reports.

