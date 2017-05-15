East Texas mother, daughter battle cancer together twice

Dr. Svetislava "Sasha" Vukelja hugs Barbara O'Hara after O'Hara rang the bell to signify the end of her chemotherapy treatment at Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler Cancer Center in Tyler, Texas, on Friday, May 12, 2017. May 12 was the last of eight chemotherapy treatments for O'Hara, who has been battling breast cancer for the second time.

