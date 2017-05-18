Downtown reinvestment zone to go before Tyler Council in June

Increased property values from investments in downtown - including a proposed $12 million downtown loft development on the old King Chevrolet property - soon will be captured into a fund for other projects to help the area revitalize. Reinvestment zones involve snapshotting the property tax value on an area and capturing money from any increased value above that threshold into a fund, which can be used for improvement to the area or to help spur development in an underdeveloped or blighted area.

