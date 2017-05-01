Crops, livestock among the losses fro...

Crops, livestock among the losses from tornadoes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dead cows are pictured here in Van Zandt County on Sunday after tornadoes struck the area. "There were livestock losses, but we haven't heard of any mass losses, just one to three per producer, but that could change as people really start looking over their properties," said Tommy Phillips, the Van Zandt County AgriLife Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Sun u dont wanna know me 3
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Sun u dont wanna know me 6
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Sun u dont wanna know me 34
Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ... Sun u dont wanna know me 2
Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13) Apr 29 POEMSBYSANDY 15
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Apr 26 Spyguy 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Apr 24 cwarren 29
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC