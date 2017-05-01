Crops, livestock among the losses from tornadoes
Dead cows are pictured here in Van Zandt County on Sunday after tornadoes struck the area. "There were livestock losses, but we haven't heard of any mass losses, just one to three per producer, but that could change as people really start looking over their properties," said Tommy Phillips, the Van Zandt County AgriLife Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources.
