Cool air moving into East Texas from the west this afternoon; threat for tornadoes increasing
Between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. today East Texans can expect a severe weather threat as a cold front west of Dallas is pushing cooler air into our area. According to Matthew Duplantis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Shreveport, Tyler can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain-potentially more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|3
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|6
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|34
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|2
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|Apr 29
|POEMSBYSANDY
|15
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|Spyguy
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 24
|cwarren
|29
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC