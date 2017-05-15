Congressman Beto O'Rourke, early challenger to Sen. Ted Cruz, to visit Tyler on Saturday
Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who plans to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, will visit Tyler from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. The event is a meet-and-greet at 625 S. College Ave. A busload of supporters will follow the congressman to another event in Bowie County as part of his East Texas tour on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 11
|Jenny
|5
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|25
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC