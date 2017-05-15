Congressman Beto O'Rourke, early challenger to Sen. Ted Cruz, to visit Tyler on Saturday

Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who plans to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, will visit Tyler from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. The event is a meet-and-greet at 625 S. College Ave. A busload of supporters will follow the congressman to another event in Bowie County as part of his East Texas tour on Saturday.

