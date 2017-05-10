Confirmed tornado near Hawkins, moving east; Smith County under...
Water floods an area around Ye Olde City Antique Mall in downtown Tyler during a rain storm Thursday afternoon. Water runs down the streets in downtown Tyler during a rain storm Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|11 hr
|Jenny
|5
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|20 hr
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Tue
|ha ha
|36
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|Tue
|ha ha
|25
|veterans
|Tue
|disrespected
|1
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Apr 30
|u dont wanna know me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC