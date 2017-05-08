City of Tyler: Portion of Rose Rudman...

City of Tyler: Portion of Rose Rudman trail to temporarily close

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

On Thursday, May 11, the City of Tyler Parks Department and Texas A&M Forest Service will have a crew mulching the understory along a portion of Rose Rudman Trail. The mulching project is being done to reduce safety concerns of users, increase aesthetics of the trail, remove invasive species and mitigate hazardous fuel in the wildland urban interface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) 12 hr ha ha 277
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) 12 hr ha ha 19
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) 12 hr ha ha 36
Tyler is a dump (Sep '12) 12 hr ha ha 25
veterans 12 hr disrespected 1
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 3
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Apr 30 u dont wanna know me 6
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC