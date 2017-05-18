CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Ty...

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler Receives Prestigious Magnet Designation

Tyler, including the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital - Tyler and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, earns top nursing recognition in the country. TYLER, TX - After a years-long application process CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler , which includes the Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler , the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital - Tyler and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, have been granted recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as MagnetA facilities - one of the most prestigious and exclusive recognitions in the health care world.

