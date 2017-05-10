Changes coming to Pine Cove Castle Rock

While Pine Cove has hosted Castle Rock day camp at the Towers property for many years, in summer 2018, it will transition its day camp program from the traditional setting at the Towers Camp in Tyler to its traveling day camp called Camp in the City which will continue to serve East Texas. Camp in the City has been a wildly popular choice among kids throughout Texas for the past seven years and Pine Cove is excited to continue to provide its incredible day camp option to kids right here in Tyler and East Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.