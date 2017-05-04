Chamber Radio for the week of May 8

Chamber Radio for the week of May 8

On this week's Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce internet radio business show, Henry Bell promotes the upcoming "State of the City" Luncheon with City of Tyler Mayor, Martin Heines, and also the recognition of this year's graduates of Leadership Tyler. You can listen to the details online at TylerChamberRadio.com.

