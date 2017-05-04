Cattle Baronsa Kick-Off Party set for Thursday in Tyler
The Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala committee will present its Gala Kick-Off Party at 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cavender's Boot City, 2025 SSW Loop 323. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the gala, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, the nonprofit organization that funds research and provides services for cancer patients and their families.
