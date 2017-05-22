Camp Tyler helps turn Classical Academy students into little archaeologists
An object is uncovered as Tyler Classical Academy fourth graders participate in an archaeology dig at Camp Tyler Tuesday May 16, 2017. The objects represented Native American tribes from the Northwest region of the United States, which the students studied prior to the dig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|May 16
|Olivia
|2
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|May 16
|NotBitter
|6
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|May 13
|tspowell
|16
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|May 12
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|May 11
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|May 9
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|May 9
|ha ha
|36
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC