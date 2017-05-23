Boil water notice rescinded; Tyler brings on consultant to help address cause
After five days, residents affected by a boil water notice are in the clear to drink and cook with water from the tap. On Wednesday morning, Tyler Water Utilities rescinded the notice, which affected about 400 residential customers in an area bounded by Claude Street to the north, West Houston Street to the south, Vine Avenue to the east and South Peach Avenue to the west.
