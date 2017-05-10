Bilateral amputee to graduate from TJC as physical therapist
Mariya Spencer poses for a portrait at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Spencer, a bilateral amputee, is graduating from the physical therapist assistant program with a job lined up after graduation and is looking forward to helping others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert E. Lee theater pays tribute to USO, its ...
|7 hr
|Dee kirkpatrick
|1
|For a good time, call ..... (Jul '16)
|20 hr
|Jenny
|5
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Thu
|Tonymaxwell
|278
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|ha ha
|19
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Tue
|ha ha
|36
|Tyler is a dump (Sep '12)
|Tue
|ha ha
|25
|veterans
|Tue
|disrespected
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC